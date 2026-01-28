Australia Secures Semi-Finals Spot with Thrilling Win Over West Indies in U-19 World Cup

In a thrilling showdown at the Harare Sports Club, Australia clinched a spot in the ICC Men's Under-19 World Cup 2026 semi-finals with a 22-run triumph over the West Indies. Australia's innings, marked by a commanding century from captain Oliver Peake, ended at 314/7, setting a formidable target.

The Caribbean bowlers, including Jakeem Pollard and RJai Gittens, delivered notable spells but couldn't contain Australia's aggressive batting lineup. Zachary Carter and Joshua Dorne showcased flashes of brilliance in their response, but Australia's bowlers held firm to maintain control.

Led by Charles Lachmund's four-wicket haul, the Australian bowling unit maintained pressure, ensuring the West Indies fell short, closing at 239/3. This victory not only preserves Australia's unbeaten streak but also secures their advancement closer to a fifth Under-19 World Cup title.

