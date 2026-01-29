WTA Players Demand Privacy as Camera Controversy Erupts

The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) has responded affirmatively to calls from players demanding more privacy at tournaments. This comes after a broadcast showed Coco Gauff smashing her racket following a quarter-final loss, igniting widespread discussion.

Players such as Iga Swiatek, Jessica Pegula, and Amanda Anisimova have highlighted the need for private spaces away from cameras. WTA Chair Valerie Camillo described these concerns as 'valid' and pledged the organization's commitment to evaluating and addressing these issues.

Tennis Australia, the organizer of the Australian Open, acknowledged the need to balance player privacy with fan engagement. Tournament director Craig Tiley emphasized the importance of considering players' needs and adjusting camera placements accordingly. The WTA has already started reducing cameras in certain areas and calls on other stakeholders to follow suit.

(With inputs from agencies.)