Switzerland Eyes 2038 Winter Olympics Bid Amid Environmental Concerns

Switzerland is poised to make an official bid to host the 2038 Winter Olympics, with a deadline set by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for 2027 to complete necessary political consultations.

The IOC's exclusive dialogue with Switzerland underscores the region's significance, having last hosted the Winter Games in 1948 at St. Moritz. Presently, the Swiss project stands as the sole contender in discussions with the IOC.

Environmental and local concerns have historically thwarted similar endeavors, including those in the German and Austrian Alps. The Swiss parliament will deliberate on financial backing in December 2026, potentially advancing the bid to a host election by April 2027.

