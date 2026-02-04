Left Menu

Fenerbahce Scores with N'Golo Kanté Transfer

Fenerbahce has successfully signed World Cup winner N'Golo Kanté after resolving administrative issues with Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad. Thanks were extended to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his support. Kanté recently featured for the French national team and joins Fenerbahce in their quest for a Turkish league title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 04-02-2026 15:44 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 15:44 IST
Fenerbahce has sealed the transfer of World Cup victor N'Golo Kanté, overcoming initial setbacks due to administrative errors by Al-Ittihad, the Saudi Pro League club he was leaving. The transfer, which hung in the balance, was confirmed after special efforts and acknowledgments were made to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his pivotal role in the negotiation process.

This significant move followed a brief public dispute where Fenerbahce alleged Al-Ittihad's missteps caused potential collapse. In a turn of events, Al-Ittihad formally announced their agreement to let Kanté go, ensuring a smooth transition for the player, who has been instrumental on the international stage.

N'Golo Kanté, who celebrated a World Cup win with France in 2018, returns to enhance Fenerbahce's squad as they aim for their first league victory in over a decade. Alongside him, Mattéo Guendouzi joins the ranks, solidifying the club's ambition to dominate Turkish football.

