Fenerbahce has sealed the transfer of World Cup victor N'Golo Kanté, overcoming initial setbacks due to administrative errors by Al-Ittihad, the Saudi Pro League club he was leaving. The transfer, which hung in the balance, was confirmed after special efforts and acknowledgments were made to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his pivotal role in the negotiation process.

This significant move followed a brief public dispute where Fenerbahce alleged Al-Ittihad's missteps caused potential collapse. In a turn of events, Al-Ittihad formally announced their agreement to let Kanté go, ensuring a smooth transition for the player, who has been instrumental on the international stage.

N'Golo Kanté, who celebrated a World Cup win with France in 2018, returns to enhance Fenerbahce's squad as they aim for their first league victory in over a decade. Alongside him, Mattéo Guendouzi joins the ranks, solidifying the club's ambition to dominate Turkish football.