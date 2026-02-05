Thrilling Victory in Women's Premier League Final

The Delhi Capitals emerged victorious against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a thrilling Women's Premier League final. The Capitals posted a commanding total of 203/4, with standout performances from Jemimah Rodrigues, who scored 57, and Laura Wolvaardt, who added 44 runs to the tally.

Despite the efforts of Bengaluru bowlers, including Nadine de Klerk who took a key wicket, and Arundhati Reddy, who showed promise, the challengers couldn't contain the Capitals' aggressive batting. The strategic fall of wickets was 1-49, 2-72, 3-148, and finally 4-203, demonstrating a consistent hold on the game by the Capitals.

Extras were a notable 10 runs, contributing to the Capitals' impressive total. As the league concluded with this exhilarating match, fans and players alike celebrated the spirit of women's cricket at a high level of competition.