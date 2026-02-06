Leicester City Penalized: Financial Breach Sparks Controversy

Leicester City, a former Premier League champion, has been penalized six points in the Championship league due to financial rule breaches, the English Football League announced on Thursday.

The club was found to have exceeded the EFL's profit and sustainability limits by £20.8 million across a three-year span concluding in the 2023-24 season, when it achieved promotion to the Premier League.

An independent commission recommended the sanction, which was corroborated by the EFL board. Leicester contends that the decision is disproportionate and is evaluating its options moving forward.

