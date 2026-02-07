Left Menu

India A Dominate Namibia with All-round Performance in Warm-up Clash

Riyan Parag's fifty and impressive bowling from Mayank Yadav, Gurjanpreet Singh, and Vipraj Nigam powered India A to a commanding 130-run victory over Namibia in a warm-up match ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup, setting a robust tone with a total of 197/8 and dismantling Namibia for just 67.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2026 10:25 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 10:25 IST
India A Dominate Namibia with All-round Performance in Warm-up Clash
Mayank Yadav. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a commanding display ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup, India A showcased their skills in a warm-up match against Namibia, clinching a 130-run victory thanks to a collective effort.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, India A managed a formidable total of 197/8 in their allotted 20 overs. The innings was crafted around a resilient 111-run partnership between Naman Dhir, who contributed a solid 39, and the standout Riyan Parag, whose aggressive 69 came off just 39 balls. Their efforts were supported by Ashutosh Sharma's quickfire 35, as Namibia's bowlers, particularly Max Heingo and Ruben Trumpelmann, struggled to contain the runs.

Namibia's batting line-up succumbed to pressure, losing wickets in quick succession, unable to mount any serious challenge. Dylan Leicher was the lone batsman who crossed the 20-run threshold, as India's bowlers dominated the proceedings. Mayank Yadav, Gurjanpreet Singh, and Vipraj Nigam each took two wickets, ensuring Namibia was all out for a mere 67 runs in just over 12 overs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India has seen massive transformation in 10 years; it was 11th largest economy then, now we are knocking on the doors of top three: PM Modi.

India has seen massive transformation in 10 years; it was 11th largest econo...

 Global
2
The UK, UAE, Australia, New Zealand, Oman, the EU, USA have trade deals with India; trust has become India's strongest currency: PM Modi.

The UK, UAE, Australia, New Zealand, Oman, the EU, USA have trade deals with...

 Global
3
Trump's Economic Narrative Faces Credibility Challenges in Election Year

Trump's Economic Narrative Faces Credibility Challenges in Election Year

 Global
4
Delhi Revolutionizes Urban Mobility with Landmark Taxi Partnership

Delhi Revolutionizes Urban Mobility with Landmark Taxi Partnership

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of ‘Algority’: How people are letting AI decide for them

China’s banking sector reveals what AI can do for global finance

Why the shift from IoT to AIoT matters for food security in low-income countries

Rational but wrong: How AI misinterprets choices and quietly skews decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026