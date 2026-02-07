India A Dominate Namibia with All-round Performance in Warm-up Clash

In a commanding display ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup, India A showcased their skills in a warm-up match against Namibia, clinching a 130-run victory thanks to a collective effort.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, India A managed a formidable total of 197/8 in their allotted 20 overs. The innings was crafted around a resilient 111-run partnership between Naman Dhir, who contributed a solid 39, and the standout Riyan Parag, whose aggressive 69 came off just 39 balls. Their efforts were supported by Ashutosh Sharma's quickfire 35, as Namibia's bowlers, particularly Max Heingo and Ruben Trumpelmann, struggled to contain the runs.

Namibia's batting line-up succumbed to pressure, losing wickets in quick succession, unable to mount any serious challenge. Dylan Leicher was the lone batsman who crossed the 20-run threshold, as India's bowlers dominated the proceedings. Mayank Yadav, Gurjanpreet Singh, and Vipraj Nigam each took two wickets, ensuring Namibia was all out for a mere 67 runs in just over 12 overs.

