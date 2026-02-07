Left Menu

Faheem Ashraf's Heroics Lead Pakistan to Dramatic Win Over Netherlands

Faheem Ashraf played a pivotal role for Pakistan, scoring 29 off 11 balls to secure a thrilling three-wicket victory over the Netherlands in the T20 World Cup opener. Despite early struggles, Ashraf's late assault turned the game around. Pakistan reached the target with three balls to spare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 07-02-2026 14:59 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 14:59 IST
Faheem Ashraf's Heroics Lead Pakistan to Dramatic Win Over Netherlands
Faheem Ashraf
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

In a nail-biting T20 World Cup opener, Faheem Ashraf emerged as Pakistan's hero with a stunning performance against the Netherlands. Pakistan, initially struggling in the chase, needed 34 runs in the closing stages. Coming in at number 8, Ashraf overturned the match's outcome with a fierce batting onslaught.

At 114 for 7 and requiring 29 runs off two overs, Ashraf made the impossible seem possible by hitting three sixes and a four off Logan Van Beek. His unbeaten knock of 29 from just 11 balls led Pakistan to a thrilling victory with three balls remaining.

Earlier, the Netherlands had been bowled out for 147, despite a strong start. Pakistan's bowlers, including Salman Mirza, who achieved the best figures, managed to keep the Dutch under pressure. The match, hosted at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, marked an exciting start to the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gehlot Slams Rajasthan Government Over Delays in Health Scheme Payments

Gehlot Slams Rajasthan Government Over Delays in Health Scheme Payments

 India
2
Haiti's Political Crossroads: Security, Governance, and Uncertainty

Haiti's Political Crossroads: Security, Governance, and Uncertainty

 Global
3
Yemen Leadership Shakeup Amidst Escalating Tensions

Yemen Leadership Shakeup Amidst Escalating Tensions

 Egypt
4
BJP Invites Public to Shape West Bengal's Future

BJP Invites Public to Shape West Bengal's Future

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of ‘Algority’: How people are letting AI decide for them

China’s banking sector reveals what AI can do for global finance

Why the shift from IoT to AIoT matters for food security in low-income countries

Rational but wrong: How AI misinterprets choices and quietly skews decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026