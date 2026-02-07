Faheem Ashraf's Heroics Lead Pakistan to Dramatic Win Over Netherlands

In a nail-biting T20 World Cup opener, Faheem Ashraf emerged as Pakistan's hero with a stunning performance against the Netherlands. Pakistan, initially struggling in the chase, needed 34 runs in the closing stages. Coming in at number 8, Ashraf overturned the match's outcome with a fierce batting onslaught.

At 114 for 7 and requiring 29 runs off two overs, Ashraf made the impossible seem possible by hitting three sixes and a four off Logan Van Beek. His unbeaten knock of 29 from just 11 balls led Pakistan to a thrilling victory with three balls remaining.

Earlier, the Netherlands had been bowled out for 147, despite a strong start. Pakistan's bowlers, including Salman Mirza, who achieved the best figures, managed to keep the Dutch under pressure. The match, hosted at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground, marked an exciting start to the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)