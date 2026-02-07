Left Menu

Pakistan Survives Dutch Scare in Tense T20 Clash

The Netherlands nearly caused an upset against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup, but Faheem Ashraf's dynamic 29 not out helped Pakistan secure a tight three-wicket win. Despite bowing out for 147, the Dutch put up a strong fight. Pakistan's victory was crucial in their bid to reach the Super 8 stage.

Colombo | Updated: 07-02-2026 15:04 IST

  Sri Lanka

In a thrilling Twenty20 World Cup encounter, Pakistan narrowly escaped an upset, thanks to Faheem Ashraf's pivotal performance. Despite being bowled out for 147 in Colombo, the Netherlands demonstrated grit, keeping Pakistan on their toes.

Faheem's unbeaten 29 off 11 balls was the turning point, following a dropped catch by Max O'Dowd, which allowed Pakistan to edge past with three balls remaining. This win was vital for Pakistan's Super 8 qualification hopes.

The Dutch innings showed promise with contributions from Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, and Scott Edwards, but they succumbed in the final overs. Pakistan's response was turbulent, with Babar Azam facing criticism for his strike rate, yet Faheem's late heroics sealed their victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

