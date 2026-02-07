Barcelona Bows Out: The End of the Super League Dream?

In a decisive move, FC Barcelona announced its official departure from the European Super League on Saturday. This decision leaves Real Madrid as the last advocate for a competition that once aimed to rival UEFA's Champions League.

The European Super League was conceived in 2021 with aspirations of reconstructing professional European club football in favor of the wealthiest teams. However, severe backlash from fans, government agencies, and official football bodies led to its swift downfall.

With Barcelona's exit, the project loses critical momentum while reaffirming its alignment with UEFA's existing competition structures. Despite attempts to revitalize the concept with a reimagined 'Unify League' involving 96 teams, major leagues like LaLiga and the Premier League resisted. This leaves Real Madrid standing alone in its pursuit of the Super League's original vision.

(With inputs from agencies.)