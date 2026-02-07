Dhakshineswar Suresh Levels Davis Cup Tie with Stellar Performance

Dhakshineswar Suresh has emerged as a key player in India's Davis Cup campaign, outclassing Dutch number one Jesper de Jong to equalize the Qualifiers Round 1 tie against the Netherlands at 1-1. The match saw both players serve strongly, but Suresh seized his opportunity late, breaking the deadlock.

Despite Sumit Nagal's earlier defeat, which saw him crumble in the first set, Suresh's performance under pressure kept India's hopes alive. His decisive play, combined with de Jong's errors, proved essential in this competitive face-off, reaffirming his growing stature as a dependable player.

The tie is finely balanced, with the doubles match between Yuki Bhambri and N. Sriram Balaji against Sander Arends and David Pel on the horizon. The outcome will determine who advances to the next round, with the reverse singles poised to add further excitement.

(With inputs from agencies.)