Dhakshineswar Suresh Levels Davis Cup Tie with Stellar Performance

Dhakshineswar Suresh impressed in the Davis Cup, defeating Dutch player Jesper de Jong to level the tie against the Netherlands at 1-1. Despite a rocky start from India's Sumit Nagal, Suresh's composure in crucial moments helped secure a vital win. The doubles match is set to follow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-02-2026 21:14 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 21:14 IST
Dhakshineswar Suresh

Dhakshineswar Suresh has emerged as a key player in India's Davis Cup campaign, outclassing Dutch number one Jesper de Jong to equalize the Qualifiers Round 1 tie against the Netherlands at 1-1. The match saw both players serve strongly, but Suresh seized his opportunity late, breaking the deadlock.

Despite Sumit Nagal's earlier defeat, which saw him crumble in the first set, Suresh's performance under pressure kept India's hopes alive. His decisive play, combined with de Jong's errors, proved essential in this competitive face-off, reaffirming his growing stature as a dependable player.

The tie is finely balanced, with the doubles match between Yuki Bhambri and N. Sriram Balaji against Sander Arends and David Pel on the horizon. The outcome will determine who advances to the next round, with the reverse singles poised to add further excitement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

