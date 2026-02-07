Suryakumar Yadav Leads India to T20 World Cup Triumph Despite Challenges

In a gripping opening match of the T20 World Cup, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav showcased his exceptional batting skills on a challenging pitch, leading India to a 29-run victory against the USA. Despite winning, Yadav emphasized the need for smarter batting from the team to ensure more comfortable wins.

Yadav's commanding 49-ball-84 not out was crucial for India, which was in deep trouble at 77 for 6. Under significant pressure, Yadav's experience and steadfast approach helped elevate the team's total to a respectable score, highlighting his belief in batting through the innings.

The USA skipper, Monank Patel, admitted that the pitch was tricky, and his team missed key opportunities, which they believed could have restricted India to a chaseable 130. Ultimately, their inability to capitalize on early chances and the subsequent loss of wickets led to their downfall.

(With inputs from agencies.)