Left Menu

Afghanistan vs New Zealand: Thrilling T20 World Cup Clash

In a gripping T20 World Cup match on Sunday, Afghanistan scored 182 for six against New Zealand. Gulbadin Naib top-scored with 63 runs. Highlights included Lockie Ferguson's two wickets for New Zealand. Extras contributed nine runs to Afghanistan's total.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 08-02-2026 12:52 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 12:52 IST
Afghanistan vs New Zealand: Thrilling T20 World Cup Clash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The T20 World Cup match between Afghanistan and New Zealand offered an exhilarating cricketing encounter on Sunday. Batting first, Afghanistan set a formidable target, posting a total of 182 runs for the loss of six wickets in their allotted 20 overs.

Afghan batsman Gulbadin Naib emerged as the standout performer, contributing a significant 63 runs. Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Sediqullah Atal also made notable contributions with scores of 27 and 29, respectively. Meanwhile, bowler Lockie Ferguson was a key player for New Zealand, claiming two wickets.

Afghanistan's innings also saw nine extra runs, enhancing their total. The fall of wickets came at sizable intervals, with milestones marked at 35 for 1 and 182 for 6, illustrating a robust batting effort.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mystery Surrounds the Disappearance of Sub-Inspector Ajay Gaur

Mystery Surrounds the Disappearance of Sub-Inspector Ajay Gaur

 India
2
Building Bridges: How Global Trade Negotiators Become Like Family

Building Bridges: How Global Trade Negotiators Become Like Family

 India
3
Russian Forces Advance in Eastern Ukraine

Russian Forces Advance in Eastern Ukraine

 Russia
4
India's Housing Market Remains Robust: Godrej Properties' Ambitious Growth Plans

India's Housing Market Remains Robust: Godrej Properties' Ambitious Growth P...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Making Development Fairer: Inside ADB’s New Rules to Protect Vulnerable Communities

From Survival to Scale: How Timor-Leste’s Small Businesses Can Compete in ASEAN

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026