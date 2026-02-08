Afghanistan vs New Zealand: Thrilling T20 World Cup Clash

The T20 World Cup match between Afghanistan and New Zealand offered an exhilarating cricketing encounter on Sunday. Batting first, Afghanistan set a formidable target, posting a total of 182 runs for the loss of six wickets in their allotted 20 overs.

Afghan batsman Gulbadin Naib emerged as the standout performer, contributing a significant 63 runs. Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Sediqullah Atal also made notable contributions with scores of 27 and 29, respectively. Meanwhile, bowler Lockie Ferguson was a key player for New Zealand, claiming two wickets.

Afghanistan's innings also saw nine extra runs, enhancing their total. The fall of wickets came at sizable intervals, with milestones marked at 35 for 1 and 182 for 6, illustrating a robust batting effort.

