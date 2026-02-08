Meeting with Courage: PM Modi Honors INA Veteran
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with INA veteran Jeyaraj Raja Rao in Kuala Lumpur, expressing gratitude for the INA's immense courage and sacrifice in shaping India's history. Modi emphasized the importance of Subhas Chandra Bose's leadership and used his Malaysia visit to strengthen bilateral defense and trade ties.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi commemorated the legacy of the Indian National Army on Sunday by meeting INA veteran Jeyaraj Raja Rao in Kuala Lumpur. Modi acknowledged the exemplary courage and sacrifice of the INA, with special mention of their pivotal role in India's journey to independence.
In a heartfelt tribute, Modi expressed India's gratitude through social media, emphasizing the sacrifices made by the INA under the leadership of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Rao's narratives of bravery and sacrifice provided an inspiring backdrop to the Prime Minister's visit.
Modi's two-day Malaysian visit not only honored the past but also looked toward the future. It included discussions on enhancing cooperation in defense, security, semiconductors, and trade, strengthening the ties between the two nations.
We will also make defence cooperation more comprehensive: PM Modi after talks with Malaysian PM Ibrahim.
Our message on terrorism is clear: no double standards, no compromise: PM Modi after talks with Malaysian PM Ibrahim.
India has registered a spectacular rise in global trade and economic front: Malaysian PM Ibrahim after talks with PM Modi.