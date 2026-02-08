Left Menu

Meeting with Courage: PM Modi Honors INA Veteran

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with INA veteran Jeyaraj Raja Rao in Kuala Lumpur, expressing gratitude for the INA's immense courage and sacrifice in shaping India's history. Modi emphasized the importance of Subhas Chandra Bose's leadership and used his Malaysia visit to strengthen bilateral defense and trade ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kualalumpur | Updated: 08-02-2026 12:46 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 12:46 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi commemorated the legacy of the Indian National Army on Sunday by meeting INA veteran Jeyaraj Raja Rao in Kuala Lumpur. Modi acknowledged the exemplary courage and sacrifice of the INA, with special mention of their pivotal role in India's journey to independence.

In a heartfelt tribute, Modi expressed India's gratitude through social media, emphasizing the sacrifices made by the INA under the leadership of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Rao's narratives of bravery and sacrifice provided an inspiring backdrop to the Prime Minister's visit.

Modi's two-day Malaysian visit not only honored the past but also looked toward the future. It included discussions on enhancing cooperation in defense, security, semiconductors, and trade, strengthening the ties between the two nations.

