Cricket Diplomacy: Resolving the T20 World Cup Standoff

The Pakistan Cricket Board chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, met with Bangladesh counterpart Aminul Islam and ICC deputy chair Imran Khwaja to address Pakistan's proposed boycott of the T20 World Cup match against India. They aim to resolve the deadlock over this high-profile clash, with ICC mediation efforts in progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 08-02-2026 22:36 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 22:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistan Cricket Board's chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, held crucial discussions in Lahore with Bangladesh counterpart Aminul Islam and ICC deputy chair Imran Khwaja. This meeting comes amidst efforts to resolve Pakistan's proposed boycott of the highly anticipated T20 World Cup match against arch-rival India, scheduled for February 15.

Held at the Gaddafi Stadium, the meeting highlighted an intensified push toward finding a resolution to the standoff. Khwaja, influential in cricket's global governance, has been appointed by the ICC board as a mediator in this complex situation, given his significant role in the international cricket council.

The boycott was initially supported by Pakistan's Prime Minister in solidarity with Bangladesh's request to move their matches from India to Sri Lanka due to security concerns. However, evolving circumstances, including discussions involving Sri Lanka Cricket, suggest a potential breakthrough, with efforts underway to ensure that the game progresses as planned, safeguarding substantial financial stakes.

