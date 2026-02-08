Cricket Diplomacy: Resolving the T20 World Cup Standoff

The Pakistan Cricket Board's chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, held crucial discussions in Lahore with Bangladesh counterpart Aminul Islam and ICC deputy chair Imran Khwaja. This meeting comes amidst efforts to resolve Pakistan's proposed boycott of the highly anticipated T20 World Cup match against arch-rival India, scheduled for February 15.

Held at the Gaddafi Stadium, the meeting highlighted an intensified push toward finding a resolution to the standoff. Khwaja, influential in cricket's global governance, has been appointed by the ICC board as a mediator in this complex situation, given his significant role in the international cricket council.

The boycott was initially supported by Pakistan's Prime Minister in solidarity with Bangladesh's request to move their matches from India to Sri Lanka due to security concerns. However, evolving circumstances, including discussions involving Sri Lanka Cricket, suggest a potential breakthrough, with efforts underway to ensure that the game progresses as planned, safeguarding substantial financial stakes.