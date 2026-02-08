Trump Cheers for Team USA in T20 World Cup Amid India's Victory
US President Donald Trump conveyed his support for the American cricket team in the T20 World Cup in India. Despite the USA's defeat to India, Trump remained optimistic about Team USA's prospects. The US cricket team, predominantly consisting of Indian-origin players, was co-hosting the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.
US President Donald Trump has extended his best wishes to the American cricket team participating in the ongoing T20 World Cup in India, declaring that America was fully behind them.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump expressed optimism for TEAM USA's potential. However, the USA faced a challenging start as they were defeated by India, led by captain Suryakumar Yadav, by 29 runs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Mostly comprising Indian-origin players, the US team, led by Monank Patel, has been in the spotlight. Amidst this, the US successfully co-hosted the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup, with the landmark match between India and Pakistan taking place in New York.
