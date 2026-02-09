Left Menu

Kenneth Walker III: Breaking Records as Super Bowl MVP

Seattle's Kenneth Walker III earns Super Bowl LX MVP honors after leading his team to a 29-13 victory against the New England Patriots. With exceptional performance, rushing 135 yards on 27 carries, Walker becomes the first running back to win the MVP award since 1998.

Kenneth Walker III etched his name in Super Bowl history on Sunday, becoming the first running back to win the MVP award since 1998. He powered the Seattle Seahawks to a decisive 29-13 victory over the New England Patriots, rushing for 135 yards on 27 carries.

Walker, who is just 25, expressed his excitement, saying, "Winning, it's just a dream come true because a lot of people play their whole career and never make it this far." The Seahawks' defense proved equally formidable, sacking Patriots quarterback Drake Maye six times, one of which resulted in a fumble recovered for a touchdown.

Despite a challenging day for their offense, with quarterback Sam Darnold managing only one touchdown pass to AJ Barner, Walker's performance helped Seattle claim its second Super Bowl title. The win served as a sweet revenge against the Patriots, who had defeated them in the championship game 11 years prior.

(With inputs from agencies.)

