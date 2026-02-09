Scotland Aims for Historic Double Upset Against England in T20 World Cup

Scotland is brimming with optimism ahead of their T20 World Cup clash with England, led by empowered captain Richie Berrington. A commendable victory over Italy has reinvigorated the Scots, who now prepare to capitalize on England's recent vulnerabilities.

Berrington expressed confidence in their ability to challenge the two-time champions. Reflecting on Scotland's potential to pressure England, he emphasized the importance of leveraging their strengths. Meanwhile, Scotland's triumph over Italy, coupled with England's narrow escape against Nepal, has bolstered the team's morale.

The weekend is set for an exciting sporting showdown, as Scotland aims for dual victories with simultaneous cricket and rugby matches against England. Opener George Munsey's dynamic performance and Brandon McMullen's late-game fireworks only fuel Scotland's campaign further.

(With inputs from agencies.)