UAE Gears Up for T20 Clash Against New Zealand with Unity

UAE captain Muhammad Waseem has underscored his team's unity and meticulous preparation as they prepare to face New Zealand in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. Acknowledging the team's diverse makeup, which includes players of Indian and Pakistani origins, Waseem highlighted the squad's communal spirit, emphasizing their collective focus on representing the UAE.

Despite recent warm-up game defeats against Nepal and Italy, Waseem conveyed confidence about his team's potential, drawing upon past successes, including their T20I victory over New Zealand in Dubai in 2023. He stated, "Our strategy is simple. We've beaten them before, but it's a different tournament, different venue, and a new game altogether."

Ahead of the New Zealand clash, the Emirates Cricket Board took disciplinary action by sending batter Muhammad Zohaib home. However, Waseem continued to stress that, within the UAE team, there is no India-Pakistan rivalry, living as a bonded group that shares more than just a cricket field.

(With inputs from agencies.)