South Africa Clinches Commanding Victory Over Canada in T20 World Cup

South Africa triumphed over Canada by 57 runs in the T20 World Cup match at Ahmedabad. Lungi Ngidi's four-wicket haul and Aiden Markram's half-century were pivotal in setting a challenging 214-run target. Canada faltered at 156/8, with Navneet Dhaliwal's 64 being the highlight of their innings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-02-2026 23:21 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 23:21 IST
Aiden Markram (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

South Africa overwhelmed Canada in a high-octane ICC T20 World Cup showdown at Ahmedabad, securing a decisive 57-run win. The victory was spearheaded by Lungi Ngidi's stellar four-wicket performance and Aiden Markram's aggressive half-century.

Ngidi set the tone early by dismissing Canadian skipper Dilpreet Bajwa on the very first delivery. His subsequent strikes crippled the Canadian batting line-up, leaving them struggling at 26/3 and later 45/4, as contributions from Kagiso Rabada compounded their woes.

Despite resistance in the form of Navneet Dhaliwal's 64, Canada fell short at 156/8. Earlier, Markram's dynamic innings of 59, along with supportive knocks from Quinton de Kock, David Miller, and Tristan Stubbs, propelled South Africa to a formidable 213/4, eventually sealing their authoritative win.

(With inputs from agencies.)

