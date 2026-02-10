Left Menu

Australia's Bowling Brigade Faces ICC Challenge without Fame Trio

Australia's T20 World Cup team, led by skipper Mitchell Marsh, faces a unique challenge with the absence of renowned pacers like Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood. Young bowlers are now taking up the mantle. The team also aims to adapt to spin-friendly conditions in Sri Lanka.

Mitchell Marsh
  • Sri Lanka

In a significant test of resilience and adaptability, the Australian T20 World Cup team is stepping up without their celebrated pace trio of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood. Skipper Mitchell Marsh expressed confidence in the new bowling lineup, trusting the capabilities of Nathan Ellis, Ben Dwarshius, and Xavier Bartlett to fill the void.

This marks the first major ICC tournament since 2016 without these seasoned pacers. While Starc has retired from this format, injuries have sidelined both Cummins and Hazlewood. Marsh highlighted the experience gained by young bowlers in the last year as a positive factor for the team moving forward.

Reflecting on a challenging tour of Pakistan, where the team suffered their heaviest T20I defeat, Marsh identified necessary learnings for adapting to similar conditions in Sri Lanka. He emphasized the team's focus on flexibility and readiness as they approach their opening match against Ireland, noting the importance of adapting to the conditions at hand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

