Vysakh Vijaykumar's Comeback Bolsters Karnataka Squad

Pacer Vysakh Vijaykumar has made a timely return to the Karnataka Ranji Trophy squad, just in time for the semifinals against Uttarakhand. After missing two rounds due to injury, Vysakh is set to play in Lucknow starting February 15.

He takes the place of M Venkatesh, joining a squad keen on claiming the championship under the leadership of Devdutt Padikkal. Notable players including Indian cricketers KL Rahul and Prasidh Krishna continue to fortify the team.

Karnataka, an eight-time champion trained by former player Yere Goud, secured their semifinal spot by defeating Mumbai with a close four-wicket victory. This talented lineup is looking to add another triumph to their storied legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)