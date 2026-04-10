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Ahmedabad Set for AVC Men's Volleyball Cup 2026 Draw

The Asian Volleyball Confederation Men's Cup 2026's drawing of lots took place in Ahmedabad. The tournament, to be held in June, will feature 12 national teams and aims to foster cultural exchange and regional cooperation. It's also set to spotlight Ahmedabad as a key sports venue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 10-04-2026 20:42 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 20:42 IST
Ahmedabad Set for AVC Men's Volleyball Cup 2026 Draw
  • Country:
  • India

The Sports Authority of Gujarat hosted the drawing of lots for the Asian Volleyball Confederation Men's Cup 2026 on Friday in Ahmedabad, according to officials. This major continental volleyball tournament is slated to occur from June 20 to 28 at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex.

Designed as a transparent procedure, the drawing of lots organizes participating teams into groups, a crucial part in structuring international sports events. This tournament is an essential entry in the Asian Volleyball Confederation's 2026 calendar, showcasing top-level competition and offering national teams a premier platform.

Assistant Director Nilofar Sheikh highlighted the event's broader goals of promoting international friendship and fostering cultural exchanges. Notably, the tournament features 12 teams, including the host nation India, split into two pools. Filipino sports executive Ramon Tatum Suzara acknowledged the event's role in enhancing Ahmedabad's reputation as a sporting venue, significantly ahead of the Commonwealth Games 2030.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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