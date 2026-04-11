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Rashid Khan: The Indomitable Force Behind Gujarat's Triumph

Vijay Dahiya, assistant coach of Gujarat Titans, reiterates faith in Rashid Khan, a stalwart in T20 cricket. Despite Rashid's recent struggles post-surgery, his key contributions in a win over Delhi Capitals reassured his enduring prowess. The Titans, rejuvenated, now face Lucknow Super Giants with heightened morale.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 11-04-2026 16:21 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 16:21 IST
Rashid Khan: The Indomitable Force Behind Gujarat's Triumph
Rashid Khan
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat Titans assistant coach Vijay Dahiya has reaffirmed confidence in all-rounder Rashid Khan, emphasizing that seasoned players like him do not require reinvention despite recent challenges. Khan, known for his exceptional skills in T20 cricket, encountered a rough patch last season.

Rashid's recent performance against the Delhi Capitals showcased a promising return to form. He claimed crucial wickets, including those of Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel, and Nitish Rana, demonstrating his continued value to the team. Dahiya said, 'Players like Rashid don't need to add new things. He remains a champion bowler.'

Meanwhile, the Gujarat Titans are riding high on confidence after securing their first win of the season in a nail-biting match against Delhi Capitals. They are set to face the Lucknow Super Giants with renewed vigor. Similarly, Lucknow has reasons to celebrate as young Mukul Choudhary's exceptional performance led them to victory over Kolkata Knight Riders.

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