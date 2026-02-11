South Africa's Strong T20 Stand

Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickelton delivered impressive performances, driving South Africa to a formidable 187 for six against Afghanistan in a key T20 World Cup showdown on Wednesday.

After being invited to bat, the Proteas capitalized on a 61-ball 114-run stand between de Kock, who scored 59, and Rickelton, who added 61. Dewald Brevis chipped in with 23, while David Miller and Marco Jansen remained unbeaten on 20 and 16, respectively, helping South Africa establish a competitive total.

In Afghanistan's bowling department, Azmatullah Omarzai was the standout, capturing three wickets with figures of 3/41. Rashid Khan and Fazalhaq Farooqi contributed to the effort, claiming two and one wickets apiece.

