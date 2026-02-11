Super Overs Thriller: South Africa Edges Afghanistan in T20 Epic

In an unforgettable T20 World Cup game, South Africa narrowly overcame Afghanistan after two gripping Super Overs on Wednesday. The match was defined by the stellar performances of Ryan Rickelton and Quinton de Kock, who established a formidable century partnership, contributing to South Africa's score of 187 for six. Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz was a standout performer, with a thunderous knock of 84 off 42 balls, keeping his team's hopes alive.

The match spiraled into thrilling chaos during the Super Overs. In the first, Azmatullah Omarzai smashed 17 runs against Lungi Ngidi. However, South Africa's Tristan Stubbs responded with two crucial sixes, culminating in a second Super Over. There, David Miller and Stubbs accelerated, amassing 23 runs, setting a challenging target that Gurbaz again threatened to chase down with a series of powerful sixes.

Ultimately, a rollercoaster final over, marred by Kagiso Rabada's no-balls, created a dramatic conclusion, leveling scores and forcing the Super Overs. Nonetheless, South Africa triumphed, highlighting a game filled with emotional peaks, daring plays, and cricket finesse.

(With inputs from agencies.)