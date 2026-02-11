Epic Showdown: South Africa Edges Afghanistan in T20 World Cup Thriller
South Africa narrowly defeated Afghanistan in a dramatic Group D match of the T20 World Cup, requiring two Super Overs to secure victory. Despite Kagiso Rabada's tense final over, Tristan Stubbs leveled the score with a six, leading South Africa to triumph with a second Super Over score of 23.
In a nail-biting encounter at the Twenty20 World Cup, South Africa emerged victorious over Afghanistan in their Group D match. The game, played on Wednesday, wasn't without its dramatic moments as Kagiso Rabada's final-over nerves nearly cost South Africa the win.
Afghanistan managed to match South Africa's initial score of 187-6, stretching the game to a Super Over. Although they collected 17 runs against Lungi Ngidi, South Africa's resilience shone through.
Tristan Stubbs' final delivery six forced a second Super Over, where Afghanistan faltered with 19 runs. South Africa clinched the win with a robust score of 23, sealing an unforgettable victory.
