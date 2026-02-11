Abhishek Sharma's Health Scare: A Bigger Threat to India Than Namibia

Abhishek Sharma's health concerns loom large over India's World Cup campaign, with his stomach infection casting doubt over his availability against Namibia. The defending champions, who struggled initially against the USA, aim to regroup and deliver a strong performance on the favorable Feroz Shah Kotla pitch.

The Indian team, significantly stronger than Namibia, views this match primarily as preparation for their high-stakes clash with Pakistan. Sanju Samson, replacing Sharma, is anticipated to regain form after recent setbacks. Coaches emphasize his value, underscoring his readiness and contribution to the team's dynamics.

Meanwhile, Namibia faces an uphill battle against India's formidable bowling attack. With ICC scheduling favoring commercial interests, India's path to the semi-finals seems relatively unobstructed, provided they capitalize on their strengths and navigate upcoming challenges strategically.

(With inputs from agencies.)