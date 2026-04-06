Assam Seeks NGT Green Light for Forest Force Deployment During Polls

The Assam government is pushing back against a National Green Tribunal stay that prevents the deployment of around 1,600 Assam Forest Protection Force personnel for upcoming assembly polls. The state counters that the tribunal's interpretation of the Biological Diversity Act has been overly extended.

In a response to the NGT's eastern zonal bench in Kolkata, authorities argued that utilizing these personnel as temporary police assistance doesn't infringe on their primary duty of conserving the state's biodiversity. Assam officials emphasized that biodiversity is managed by the Biodiversity Management Committees, which remain unaffected by the personnel's reallocation.

Further proceedings are slated for Tuesday, with the state pressing for the vacation of the April 2 NGT order, contending that the deployment for election duty adheres to existing legal frameworks without compromising environmental obligations.

(With inputs from agencies.)