Promising Indian driver Rivaan Dev signed by Minardi's Management

Under the Minardi familys stewardship, drivers such as Fernando Alonso, Mark Webber and Alex Yoong progressed to Formula One. The partnership provides Rivaan with a structured European pathway, including the Champions of the Future Academy calendar and potential progression into Formula 4.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 12-02-2026 16:57 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 16:57 IST
Promising Indian racer Rivaan Dev Preetham has been signed by Minardi Management, becoming the first Indian to join the programme led by renowned mentor Giovanni Minardi. The agreement comes just days before the 12-year-old departs for Valencia, Spain, for the opening round of the 2026 Champions of the Future Academy series. ''When I hear the name Minardi, I immediately think of my hero Fernando Alonso, which makes this even more special for me,'' said Rivaan. Under the Minardi family's stewardship, drivers such as Fernando Alonso, Mark Webber and Alex Yoong progressed to Formula One. The partnership provides Rivaan with a structured European pathway, including the Champions of the Future Academy calendar and potential progression into Formula 4. Giovanni Minardi said: ''We are extremely pleased to welcome Rivaan, the first driver from India to join our agency. With his speed and many qualities, I am certain he will have the opportunity to achieve great results.''

