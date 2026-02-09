Vox's Surge in Aragon: A Sign of Political Shifts in Spain
Spain's far-right Vox party doubled its seats in Aragon's regional election. The People's Party called a snap election, hoping to weaken Vox, but instead it now depends on Vox to govern. The election results indicate a shift to the right in Spain's political landscape.
- Country:
- Spain
The far-right Vox party in Spain has doubled its seats in the Aragon regional elections, marking a significant political shift. This outcome comes after the conservative People's Party's strategy to undermine Vox by calling a snap election backfired, leaving it more reliant on Vox's support.
Increased support for Vox was evident as it captured 18% of the vote and rose from seven to 14 seats, aligning with broader national trends ahead of general elections due by August 2027. Analysts at Eurointelligence noted this as a momentum shift to the right, with Vox as the key beneficiary.
The People's Party lost two seats in the 67-seat assembly, remaining the largest party but lacking a majority. Meanwhile, the Socialist party suffered a significant loss, matching its worst regional performance amid national challenges from corruption scandals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Takaichi's Triumph: Yen Surges Amid Political Shift
Showdown in Jhapa: Balen vs Oli for Political Supremacy
Asian Markets Surge Amid Japanese Political Shift and AI Investment Concerns
Thailand's Political Landscape: People's Party Poised for Opposition
Stock Market Dynamics: Global Trends and Geopolitical Shifts