Vox's Surge in Aragon: A Sign of Political Shifts in Spain

The far-right Vox party in Spain has doubled its seats in the Aragon regional elections, marking a significant political shift. This outcome comes after the conservative People's Party's strategy to undermine Vox by calling a snap election backfired, leaving it more reliant on Vox's support.

Increased support for Vox was evident as it captured 18% of the vote and rose from seven to 14 seats, aligning with broader national trends ahead of general elections due by August 2027. Analysts at Eurointelligence noted this as a momentum shift to the right, with Vox as the key beneficiary.

The People's Party lost two seats in the 67-seat assembly, remaining the largest party but lacking a majority. Meanwhile, the Socialist party suffered a significant loss, matching its worst regional performance amid national challenges from corruption scandals.

