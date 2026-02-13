Delhi's 2026 Budget Focuses on Sanitation and Social Welfare

On Friday, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi approved an ambitious budget of Rs 17,583 crore for the fiscal year 2026-27. The largest allocation of Rs 4,797.78 crore has been directed towards sanitation, highlighting the corporation's commitment to environmental management. Leader of the House, Pravesh Wahi, unveiled numerous initiatives such as property tax relief for rural voters, regularisation of MCD employees, and expanded health services.

Key environmental goals include the clearance of major landfill sites by 2027, with the Bhalswa and Okhla sites slated for completion by 2026. The Corporation also announced substantial investments in the engineering and education sectors, with over Rs 3,000 crores dedicated to each. To advance social welfare, initiatives targeting women and disabled persons have been launched, offering financial support and resources.

An emphasis on infrastructure improvement, workforce equity, and enhanced healthcare stands out in this budgetary plan. Aligning with these commitments, 70 new mechanical road-sweeping machines and 1,000 litter pickers will enhance waste management efforts in the city. Additionally, the MCD plans to create job opportunities and improve worker benefits, underscoring their focus on community welfare.

