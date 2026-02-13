Left Menu

Max Verstappen Invited to Experience Formula E Racing

Formula E has invited F1 champion Max Verstappen to test their electric car after remarks about F1's latest models. CEO Jeff Dodds hopes Verstappen will explore the evolving performance of electric vehicles, highlighting Formula E's increasing speed and potential appeal to traditional race car drivers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-02-2026 19:56 IST | Created: 13-02-2026 19:56 IST
Max Verstappen Invited to Experience Formula E Racing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Formula E has extended an invitation to Max Verstappen, the reigning four-time Formula One world champion, to test its electric car. Verstappen had earlier expressed his dissatisfaction with the current Red Bull car, likening it to an 'electric series on steroids.'

Jeff Dodds, Formula E's CEO, reached out to the Dutchman, encouraging him to explore the true potential of electric racing. Highlighting the series' performance evolution, Dodds expressed confidence that Verstappen would be impressed by the Gen 4 car, suggesting future models could rival F1 cars.

While Verstappen has never piloted a Formula E vehicle, Dodds hopes the champion will take up the offer. The growing intersection between F1 and Formula E is evident, with several drivers transitioning between the two, as the racing styles converge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

