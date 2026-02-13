Max Verstappen Invited to Experience Formula E Racing

Formula E has extended an invitation to Max Verstappen, the reigning four-time Formula One world champion, to test its electric car. Verstappen had earlier expressed his dissatisfaction with the current Red Bull car, likening it to an 'electric series on steroids.'

Jeff Dodds, Formula E's CEO, reached out to the Dutchman, encouraging him to explore the true potential of electric racing. Highlighting the series' performance evolution, Dodds expressed confidence that Verstappen would be impressed by the Gen 4 car, suggesting future models could rival F1 cars.

While Verstappen has never piloted a Formula E vehicle, Dodds hopes the champion will take up the offer. The growing intersection between F1 and Formula E is evident, with several drivers transitioning between the two, as the racing styles converge.

