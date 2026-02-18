Australia's T20 Disaster: A Cricket Powerhouse Out of Form

Australia's early exit from the T20 World Cup represents a major setback for one of cricket's most storied teams. The campaign was marred by injuries, poor form, and inadequate preparation leading to embarrassing losses to Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka.

Former 2021 champions and six-time 50-over World Cup victors, Australia sorely missed the leadership and bowling strength of key pacemen, including Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Josh Hazlewood, all absent due to various reasons.

With upcoming challenges like the 2028 T20 World Cup and cricket's reintroduction to the Olympics in 2028, Australia faces the daunting task of rebuilding a team that has seen some of its top players approaching the twilight of their careers.

(With inputs from agencies.)