Final Face-Off: Afghanistan vs Canada in T20 World Cup Showdown

In their last T20 World Cup game, Afghanistan and Canada aim to end strong despite past defeats. Afghanistan, driven by stars like Rashid Khan and Rahmanullah Gurbaz, faces a spirited Canada, led by young talent Yuvraj Samra. Both teams seek a memorable finale on Thursday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 18-02-2026 14:54 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 14:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

As the T20 World Cup approaches its conclusion, Afghanistan and Canada are both eager to leave a lasting mark despite previously falling short in the tournament. The two teams will face off in their final match on Thursday, aiming to close with a victory.

Afghanistan has enthralled fans with their dynamic performances, narrowly missing victory in an intense match against South Africa in Ahmedabad. Their captain, Rashid Khan, relies on top-order players like Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Gulbadin Naib, hoping for a synchronized batting force this time.

Meanwhile, Canada's campaign has been invigorated by the promising Yuvraj Samra, who stunned audiences with his youthful prowess. The Canadian side, captained by Dilpreet Bajwa, aims to find their bowling spark to challenge the Afghans, making the final encounter a must-watch event.

