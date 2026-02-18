India Shines in T20 World Cup: Dube Leads the Charge
India secured a 17-run victory over the Netherlands in their final Group A match of the Twenty20 World Cup, maintaining an undefeated record heading into the Super Eight. Shivam Dube's explosive 66 contributed significantly, alongside effective bowling from Varun Chakravarthy, ensuring a solid win for the defending champions.
In a thrilling turn of events, India secured a decisive 17-run win against the Netherlands in their final Twenty20 World Cup Group A match on Wednesday, held in Ahmedabad. This victory, driven by an exceptional performance from Shivam Dube, helped solidify India's perfect run as they advance to the Super Eight.
Dube's blistering 66 off 31 balls set the stage for India's total score of 193-6, capitalizing on a slow pitch. Complementing Dube's performance, Varun Chakravarthy's impressive bowling figures of 3-14 compounded the Netherlands' struggles, keeping them to 176-7.
Despite stumbling early in the innings, India recovered with strategic batting and decisive bowling. The victory highlights India's readiness and strategic prowess as they aim to defend their title in the upcoming stages of the competition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
