Zimbabwe's Power Surge Leads to Stunning Super Eights Entry

Zimbabwe, powered by Brian Bennett and Sikandar Raza's performances, clinched a six-wicket victory over Sri Lanka, securing their place in the Super Eights of the T20 World Cup. Chasing 179, they displayed a balanced combination of patience and aggression, defeating Sri Lanka with a few overs to spare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 19-02-2026 18:44 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 18:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Zimbabwe's cricket team made an impressive entry into the Super Eights of the T20 World Cup by defeating a strong Sri Lankan side by six wickets. Strong performances by Brian Bennett and Sikandar Raza were pivotal in their successful chase of 179 runs.

After winning against Australia earlier, Zimbabwe maintained their winning streak by displaying a perfect blend of measured batting and aggressive power-hitting. Bennett's composed 63 and Raza's explosive 45 provided the foundation needed for a successful pursuit of the target.

Although Sri Lanka's batters initially managed a competitive score of 178, Zimbabwe's adept handling of both the power play and middle overs ensured they reached the target in 19.3 overs. Zimbabwe's victory showcases their growing ability to compete at higher levels, positioning them as formidable adversaries in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

