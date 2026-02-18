Left Menu

Olympic Thrills and Surprises: Victory Highlights from the Milano Cortina Games

The Milano Cortina Games witnessed remarkable victories: French biathlete Julia Simon led her team to gold; Su Yiming gave China its first gold on his birthday; Slovakia advanced to hockey semi-finals; and Mikaela Shiffrin clinched ski slalom gold. Airbnb incentivizes hosting for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

At the Milano Cortina Olympics, Julia Simon spearheaded France to a triumphant gold in the women's biathlon relay, marking her third gold of the event. China's Su Yiming, celebrating his 22nd birthday, captured China's first-ever gold at these Games in the men's snowboard slopestyle.

Bruce Mouat's British curling team revived hopes for progression by defeating the United States 9-2, while Slovakia's ice hockey squad showcased resilience to secure their semi-final berth. Mikaela Shiffrin ended her medal drought with a slalom gold in Alpine skiing, expressing deep emotions post-victory.

Meanwhile, Airbnb announced a $750 incentive for first-time hosts in the upcoming FIFA World Cup host cities, aiming to expand accommodation offerings. This initiative is a strategic move by Airbnb to boost local economies and cater to the influx of global visitors anticipated in 2026.

