India's Historic T20 Victory Down Under: The Dynamic Duo of Mandhana and Rodrigues

India's women's cricket team achieved a historic win against Australia, securing their first T20I series victory on Australian soil since 2016. Central to this triumph was the formidable partnership between vice-captain Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues, who combined for a match-defining 121-run stand.

Mandhana acknowledged the pivotal role played by Rodrigues, whose aggressive batting style helped break Australia's momentum. Speaking after the match, Mandhana emphasized the importance of Rodrigues's early boundaries, which allowed her to find her rhythm and contribute significantly to the team's winning score of 176 for 6.

Team captain Harmanpreet Kaur praised the entire squad's effort and highlighted the crucial performance of the bowling unit, which successfully contained Australia at 159 for 9. Meanwhile, Australia looks ahead to the upcoming ODI series with renewed determination, hoping to capitalize on veteran players' contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)