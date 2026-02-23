Karnataka vs J&K: Clash of Confidence in Ranji Trophy Final

Karnataka's Ranji Trophy campaign, buoyed by their top-order batsmen's stellar form, faces an intriguing finale against Jammu and Kashmir. Led by skipper Devdutt Padikkal, Karnataka's side, including international players like KL Rahul and Karun Nair, has shown remarkable performance throughout the season, amassing over 1000 runs in the semifinals against Uttarakhand.

In sharp contrast, Jammu and Kashmir may lack the historical pedigree but make up for it with sheer determination. Captained by Paras Dogra, the team has proven its mettle by defeating established teams like Bengal on their home turf, displaying a noteworthy composure and unity that will be crucial in the final showdown.

Despite their contrasting strengths, both Karnataka and Jammu and Kashmir enter the Ranji final with high spirits, ready to showcase their skills. While Karnataka banks on their experience and powerful batting lineup, J&K relies on keeping the strategy simple but effective. The cricketing world is set for a competitive final filled with passion and prowess.

(With inputs from agencies.)