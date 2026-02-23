Left Menu

Kabaddi Titans: Clash of Skill and Strategy at the 72nd Senior Nationals

The 72nd Senior Nationals Men's Kabaddi Championship will host 31 teams and 400 players in a competitive showdown from February 24-27 at Sama Indoor Complex. Highlights include top talents from Pro Kabaddi League like Ayan Lohchab and Devank Dalal, with defending champions Services aiming to retain their title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vadodara | Updated: 23-02-2026 18:03 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 18:03 IST
The 72nd Senior Nationals Men's Kabaddi Championship is set to be a highly anticipated event, drawing 31 teams and approximately 400 players from across the nation. Scheduled to occur from February 24 to 27 at the Sama Indoor Complex, the championship is organized by the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India.

A blend of seasoned veterans and promising newcomers will vie for glory, including outstanding performers from Pro Kabaddi League Season 12. Among the prominent names are Ayan Lohchab from Haryana and Devank Dalal, representing Services. Ashu Malik, who achieved success with Dabang Delhi, will be showcasing his talent for Railways.

The championship serves not only as a contest for supremacy but also as a crucial platform for kabaddi's rising stars. Consistently strong performances could pave the way for selections to national teams and professional leagues. With formidable squads from Services, Railways, Haryana, and Maharashtra, the event promises thrilling battles for both players and fans.

