Vinícius Júnior: Dancing Through Adversity

Vinícius Júnior scored a decisive goal for Real Madrid against Benfica, dancing in celebration amidst booing, following accusations of racial insults. Madrid advanced to the Champions League round of 16, while spectators condemned racism with banners. Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni was suspended due to the allegations and denied any wrongdoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 26-02-2026 10:25 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 10:25 IST
Vinícius Júnior
  • Country:
  • Spain

Amidst boos and racial tension, Vinícius Júnior led Real Madrid to victory, marking their advancement to the Champions League round of 16. The star player celebrated his goal with a dance, defying earlier accusations of racial insults by Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni, who faced a provisional suspension.

Prior to the match, anti-racism sentiments were visibly strong, with Real Madrid supporters unfurling banners advocating respect. The ambiance at Santiago Bernabeu was charged, as Benfica fans jeered every time Vinícius touched the ball, only relenting as Madrid asserted control over the game.

In a tightly contested match, injuries also played a part; Madrid's Raúl Asencio had an unfortunate collision, requiring hospital attention. Despite the challenges, Real Madrid emerged triumphant, continuing their Champions League journey.

