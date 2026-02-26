Vinícius Júnior: Dancing Through Adversity

Amidst boos and racial tension, Vinícius Júnior led Real Madrid to victory, marking their advancement to the Champions League round of 16. The star player celebrated his goal with a dance, defying earlier accusations of racial insults by Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni, who faced a provisional suspension.

Prior to the match, anti-racism sentiments were visibly strong, with Real Madrid supporters unfurling banners advocating respect. The ambiance at Santiago Bernabeu was charged, as Benfica fans jeered every time Vinícius touched the ball, only relenting as Madrid asserted control over the game.

In a tightly contested match, injuries also played a part; Madrid's Raúl Asencio had an unfortunate collision, requiring hospital attention. Despite the challenges, Real Madrid emerged triumphant, continuing their Champions League journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)