Ezhava Leader Defends Kerala Health Minister Amidst Criticism

Vellappally Natesan, an influential figure in the Ezhava community, has publicly supported Kerala Health Minister Veena George, praising her as a capable and intelligent leader.

Despite recent backlash over incidents of medical negligence in state-run hospitals, Natesan, the general secretary of SNDP Yogam, insists that holding George responsible for every issue is unfounded.

He urged for accountability from those directly involved in such cases, while opposition groups like Congress have protested against the minister following past allegations of negligence at Alappuzha Medical College.