Ezhava Leader Defends Kerala Health Minister Amidst Criticism
Vellappally Natesan, a prominent Ezhava community leader, has commended Kerala Health Minister Veena George for her competence and intelligence amidst criticism following instances of medical negligence. Natesan argues it is unjust to blame her for every issue, advocating for accountability of those directly responsible.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 24-02-2026 19:01 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 19:01 IST
- Country:
- India
Vellappally Natesan, an influential figure in the Ezhava community, has publicly supported Kerala Health Minister Veena George, praising her as a capable and intelligent leader.
Despite recent backlash over incidents of medical negligence in state-run hospitals, Natesan, the general secretary of SNDP Yogam, insists that holding George responsible for every issue is unfounded.
He urged for accountability from those directly involved in such cases, while opposition groups like Congress have protested against the minister following past allegations of negligence at Alappuzha Medical College.
ALSO READ
UN Experts Urge Justice and Accountability as Marielle Franco Trial Begins
Youth Congress Protest Erupts at AI Impact Summit: Arrests Made
BJP Mahila Morcha Condemns Congress Protest at AI Impact Summit
Medical Negligence Sparks Unending Protest: Kozhikode Woman's Pursuit of Justice
BJP Condemns Congress Protest: A Spotlight on AI Summit Controversy