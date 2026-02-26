Ronaldo's Strategic Move: Investing in Almeria's Future

Cristiano Ronaldo has made a significant investment by purchasing a 25% stake in Spanish second-division club Almeria, as announced by Brunswick Group, the consulting firm representing him. This marks a step towards fulfilling his ambition to contribute to football beyond playing.

Ronaldo, aged 41, moved to Saudi Arabia to join Al-Nassr at the end of 2022. Owning part of Almeria through his CR7 Sports Investments subsidiary aligns with his goal to support the club's growth. Almeria has been under Saudi ownership for over six years, with Mohamed Al-Khereiji assuming control in 2025.

Al-Khereiji expressed enthusiasm about Ronaldo's decision to invest, citing the player's in-depth understanding of Spanish leagues and potential to enhance the club and its academy. While financial specifics remain undisclosed, Almeria is hopeful that Ronaldo's involvement will aid in its development.