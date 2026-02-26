Thrilling Clash in Ranji Trophy Final: Jammu & Kashmir vs Karnataka

The Ranji Trophy final match between Jammu & Kashmir and Karnataka unfolded with riveting gameplay here on Thursday. By the end of the third day, Jammu & Kashmir had put up a monumental first-innings total of 584, courtesy of pivotal innings by several batsmen.

Prasidh Krishna shone for Karnataka, claiming five key wickets, while most Jammu & Kashmir batsmen contributed significantly with the bat. Karnataka began their innings with KL Rahul departing early for 13, but Mayank Agarwal showed resilience, maintaining an unbeaten score of 130.

Aided by Auqib Nabi's three-wicket haul, Jammu & Kashmir managed to reduce Karnataka to 220/5. As the cricketing drama continues, both teams are battling hard for supremacy in this closely contested final.

