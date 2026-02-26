Left Menu

Thrilling Clash in Ranji Trophy Final: Jammu & Kashmir vs Karnataka

The Ranji Trophy final between Jammu & Kashmir and Karnataka saw intense cricket action over three days. Jammu & Kashmir amassed 584 runs in their first innings, thanks to significant contributions from several players. Karnataka, in response, reached 220/5 with Mayank Agarwal standing strong at 130* till the end of day three.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hubballi | Updated: 26-02-2026 18:24 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 18:24 IST
Thrilling Clash in Ranji Trophy Final: Jammu & Kashmir vs Karnataka

The Ranji Trophy final match between Jammu & Kashmir and Karnataka unfolded with riveting gameplay here on Thursday. By the end of the third day, Jammu & Kashmir had put up a monumental first-innings total of 584, courtesy of pivotal innings by several batsmen.

Prasidh Krishna shone for Karnataka, claiming five key wickets, while most Jammu & Kashmir batsmen contributed significantly with the bat. Karnataka began their innings with KL Rahul departing early for 13, but Mayank Agarwal showed resilience, maintaining an unbeaten score of 130.

Aided by Auqib Nabi's three-wicket haul, Jammu & Kashmir managed to reduce Karnataka to 220/5. As the cricketing drama continues, both teams are battling hard for supremacy in this closely contested final.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ford Recalls Millions Over Brake, Light Software Glitch

Ford Recalls Millions Over Brake, Light Software Glitch

 United States
2
MahaRERA Crackdown: Maharashtra's Bold Steps for Real Estate Recovery

MahaRERA Crackdown: Maharashtra's Bold Steps for Real Estate Recovery

 India
3
Proteas Dominate to Maintain Unbeaten Streak and Eye Semifinals

Proteas Dominate to Maintain Unbeaten Streak and Eye Semifinals

 India
4
Nuclear Brinkmanship: Iran-US Diplomacy at a Critical Juncture

Nuclear Brinkmanship: Iran-US Diplomacy at a Critical Juncture

 Switzerland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026