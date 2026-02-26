Dinesh Karthik Hails Auqib Nabi: Rising Star of Ranji Trophy 2025-26

Former Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has lauded the outstanding performance of Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi during the ongoing 2025-26 Ranji Trophy season. He described Nabi's campaign as one of the most dominant displays by a fast bowler in recent domestic history. Taking to social media, Karthik encouraged young cricketers to take inspiration from Nabi's journey, describing his efforts as a blueprint for aspiring to the national team.

Karthik expressed his admiration for Nabi's dominance throughout the season, stating that he could not recall any pacer recently showcasing such consistent performances from start to end. The commentator praised Nabi's remarkable fitness and consistency across varied conditions, emphasizing his ability to impact games in the domestic tournament significantly.

The former Indian cricketer commended Nabi's resilience and determination, labeling him an 'absolute champion.' Nabi has been instrumental in Jammu and Kashmir's impressive campaign, becoming the second-highest wicket-taker with 58 wickets at an average of 12.62. His efforts helped the team secure a strong position against Karnataka in the Ranji Trophy final.

(With inputs from agencies.)