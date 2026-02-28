Left Menu

J&K's Historic Ranji Triumph: A Symbol of Unity and Pride

Jammu and Kashmir's cricket team celebrated a landmark victory with their first Ranji Trophy title, marking a historic moment of unity and pride for the region. Their resilience and talent have been lauded by politicians and residents alike, marking a proud achievement in the face of challenges.

  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir celebrated an unprecedented achievement as their cricket team claimed its inaugural Ranji Trophy title in Karnataka's Hubballi, bringing pride and joy to the Union Territory. This historic win was based on a first-innings lead after the final against Karnataka concluded in a draw.

Political leaders across parties, including Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, praised the team's determination and spirit. They hailed the victory as a symbol of unity and resilience for the region, asserting that such milestones encourage collective pride and hope among residents.

Celebrations erupted across Jammu and Kashmir, with festivities in the streets and accolades pouring in from various quarters. The team's success is seen not only as a cricketing triumph but also as an inspiration for the younger generation, showcasing the potential and solidarity of the people in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

