Left Menu

Tragic LearJet 45 XR Crash: Lessons and Concerns

A LearJet 45 XR crashed at Baramati airport, killing Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau's preliminary report highlighted no abnormalities during prior checks. Poor visibility and runway conditions were noted as contributing factors in the tragic incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2026 22:31 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 22:31 IST
Tragic LearJet 45 XR Crash: Lessons and Concerns
  • Country:
  • India

On January 28, a 15-year-old LearJet 45 XR spiraled tragically out of control near Baramati airport, resulting in a deadly crash that claimed the lives of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others. The incident has not only ignited safety concerns but also sparked political repercussions.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau's preliminary findings revealed no anomalies during prior post-flight checks. The aircraft's operating crew and technician reported no abnormalities after the flight returned to Mumbai on January 27. CCTV footage confirmed the jet banked sharply to the right before crashing.

Notably, conditions at the time of landing were perilous. The visibility was only three kilometers compared to a minimum requirement of five, while the Baramati airport runway, last resurfaced in 2016, had faded markings and loose gravel. These factors are now central to the investigation.

TRENDING

1
India Urges Restraint as US-Israel Strikes Escalate Middle East Tensions

India Urges Restraint as US-Israel Strikes Escalate Middle East Tensions

 India
2
Inter Kashi FC Clinch Historic First Win in Indian Super League

Inter Kashi FC Clinch Historic First Win in Indian Super League

 India
3
Operation Ghazab lil Haq: Pakistan's Decisive Stand Against Afghan Taliban

Operation Ghazab lil Haq: Pakistan's Decisive Stand Against Afghan Taliban

 Pakistan
4
Noida Police Crack Down on Fake Overseas Job Scam

Noida Police Crack Down on Fake Overseas Job Scam

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026