Tragic LearJet 45 XR Crash: Lessons and Concerns

On January 28, a 15-year-old LearJet 45 XR spiraled tragically out of control near Baramati airport, resulting in a deadly crash that claimed the lives of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others. The incident has not only ignited safety concerns but also sparked political repercussions.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau's preliminary findings revealed no anomalies during prior post-flight checks. The aircraft's operating crew and technician reported no abnormalities after the flight returned to Mumbai on January 27. CCTV footage confirmed the jet banked sharply to the right before crashing.

Notably, conditions at the time of landing were perilous. The visibility was only three kilometers compared to a minimum requirement of five, while the Baramati airport runway, last resurfaced in 2016, had faded markings and loose gravel. These factors are now central to the investigation.