Jammu and Kashmir's Historic Ranji Triumph Powered by Team Effort and Star Performers

Jammu and Kashmir's cricket team etched its name in history by clinching their inaugural Ranji Trophy title. Spearheaded by veteran captain Paras Dogra, every player rose to the occasion.

Auqib Nabi emerged as a key player with a remarkable 60-wicket haul, earning accolades across the season, particularly during pivotal matches against formidable teams like Karnataka and Bengal.

The batting lineup, featuring Shubham Khajuria, Abdul Samad, and Sahil Lotra, contributed significantly, exemplifying teamwork and determination to achieve this milestone victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)