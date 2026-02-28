Jammu and Kashmir's Historic Ranji Triumph Powered by Team Effort and Star Performers
Jammu and Kashmir triumphed in their maiden Ranji Trophy campaign, a significant team effort under the leadership of Paras Dogra, with standout performances from Auqib Nabi, who took 60 wickets, and vital contributions by batters like Shubham Khajuria, Abdul Samad, and others. The victory marks a new chapter in the team's cricketing journey.
Jammu and Kashmir's cricket team etched its name in history by clinching their inaugural Ranji Trophy title. Spearheaded by veteran captain Paras Dogra, every player rose to the occasion.
Auqib Nabi emerged as a key player with a remarkable 60-wicket haul, earning accolades across the season, particularly during pivotal matches against formidable teams like Karnataka and Bengal.
The batting lineup, featuring Shubham Khajuria, Abdul Samad, and Sahil Lotra, contributed significantly, exemplifying teamwork and determination to achieve this milestone victory.
