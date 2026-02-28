Left Menu

Inter Kashi FC Secures Historic Win Over Kerala Blasters

Inter Kashi FC achieved their first-ever victory in the Indian Super League with a 2-1 win against Kerala Blasters. Alfred Planas was named Player of the Match as Inter Kashi climbed to sixth place. A crucial goal from Petkevičius and another from Planas sealed the win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 28-02-2026 22:04 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 22:04 IST
Inter Kashi FC Secures Historic Win Over Kerala Blasters
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark victory, Inter Kashi FC triumphed over Kerala Blasters 2-1 in their first-ever win in the Indian Super League. This crucial win sees the visitors temporarily rise to sixth place in the standings with five points.

The match started with both teams cautiously probing for opportunities. It was not until the 34th minute that Inter Kashi broke the deadlock. Alfred Planas delivered a precise pass to Petkevičius, who capitalized on the chance to score the opening goal.

Despite a spirited effort from Kerala Blasters, Inter Kashi doubled their lead in the 78th minute through a meticulously executed play that saw Planas score. Kerala managed to respond only once in the 84th minute but it wasn't enough to change the outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand qualify for semifinals of T20 World Cup from Group 2 of Super Eights along with England.

New Zealand qualify for semifinals of T20 World Cup from Group 2 of Super Ei...

 Global
2
Tension in the Middle East Grounds Thousands at Abu Dhabi Airport

Tension in the Middle East Grounds Thousands at Abu Dhabi Airport

 United Arab Emirates
3
Flight Chaos: PV Sindhu Stranded Amid Middle East Tensions

Flight Chaos: PV Sindhu Stranded Amid Middle East Tensions

 India
4
US-Israel Offensive Sparks Escalated Tensions with Iran

US-Israel Offensive Sparks Escalated Tensions with Iran

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026