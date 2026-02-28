Inter Kashi FC Secures Historic Win Over Kerala Blasters

In a landmark victory, Inter Kashi FC triumphed over Kerala Blasters 2-1 in their first-ever win in the Indian Super League. This crucial win sees the visitors temporarily rise to sixth place in the standings with five points.

The match started with both teams cautiously probing for opportunities. It was not until the 34th minute that Inter Kashi broke the deadlock. Alfred Planas delivered a precise pass to Petkevičius, who capitalized on the chance to score the opening goal.

Despite a spirited effort from Kerala Blasters, Inter Kashi doubled their lead in the 78th minute through a meticulously executed play that saw Planas score. Kerala managed to respond only once in the 84th minute but it wasn't enough to change the outcome.

(With inputs from agencies.)